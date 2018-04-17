‘Trial & Error’ Set to Return This Summer

Set your calendars! Fan favorite series, Trial & Error is back with a premiere date for its sophomore season that you cannot forget even if you wanted to.

With fans breathing a sigh of relief to renewal news of the NBC legal mockumentary series last May, the cast finally took to its social accounts on Friday to announce its season two premiere date: July 19.

JULY 19! JULY 19! JULY 19! JULY 19! JULY 19! JULY 19! JULY 19! JULY 19! #TrialAndError pic.twitter.com/vodfN7wQCB — Trial & Error (@trialanderror) April 13, 2018

In video posted to their official Twitter account, the stars, Nicholas D’Agosto, Jayma Mays, Steven Boyer, Sherri Shepherd and this season’s “ladykiller,” Kristin Chenoweth shared that fans can expect to see the beloved series return July 19.

“Greetings from East Peck, you’ve been summoned to appear in court July 19 for an all-new season of Trial and Error: Ladykiller,” the cast said, sharing the announcement.

D’Agosto chimes in quickly, “Alleged killer. One-hundred percent, alleged killer.”

The cast then collaboratively share the announcement date by shouting, “July 19” over and over, while dancing.

Warner Bros. Television produces the series, created by Jeff Astrof and Matt Miller for NBC. Spoofing true-crime documentaries and reality legal shows, the series follows New York City lawyer Josh Segal (D’Agosto) and his eccentric local associates (Boyer, Shepherd) in a fictional small town in South Carolina called East Peck as he represents accused local citizens.

Last season saw Josh defending eccentric poetry professor Larry Henderson (John Lithgow) accused of the bizarre murder of his beloved wife. Josh is met with his own match in prosecutor, Carol Anne Keane (Mays) who is consistently determined to make her cases a stepping stone to greater local power.

The first season premiered March 14, 2017 and was renewed May 20, 2017 for a 10-episode second season with the entire cast, except Lithgow. However, NBC brought on Kristin Chenoweth as the main suspect in the new case: Ladykiller.

Trial & Error has received positive reviews from critics, including an 85 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series returns… July 19 on NBC with back-to-back episodes starting at 9 p.m. ET.