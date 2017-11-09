Here’s Why Your Favorite NBC Shows Aren’t On Tonight

NBC‘s schedule is completely different tonight for one big reason: football. Starting this week, NBC will pick up the Thursday Night Football baton from CBS and the NFL Network. That means none of your favorite shows are on tonight.

Football coverage starts with a full hour-long Football Night In America pre-game show, followed by kick off at 8:30 p.m. The game features the Seattle Seahawks facing the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona.

The peacock network’s scripted Thursday night shows do not return until after the new year. Superstore, The Good Place, Will & Grace, Great News and Chicago Fire will all be back on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Of all these shows, Chicago Fire easily had the biggest cliffhanger. The midseason finale ended with Ramon Dawson (Daniel Zacapa), Gabriela’s (Monica Raymond) getting stabbed. Will he make a miraculous recovery or did he die? We have to wait 56 days to find out.

NBC and CBS agreed to split Thursday Night Football in a surprising deal in February 2016. In the deal, NBC and CBS got five TNF games each, and all 10 will also be simulcast on the NFL Network. The NFL Network got eight other games, including other TNF games and late-season Saturday games. NBC also airs the night game on Thanksgiving.

The two networks reportedly paid $225 million each for their TNF games.