NBC Reveals Midseason Premiere Dates for ‘The Voice,’ ‘World of Dance’ and More

John Legend will officially be joining The Voice on Monday, Feb. 25.

NBC announced on Tuesday that Season 16, which marks Legend’s debut as a coach alongside Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, will start on Monday, Feb. 25 and Tuesday, Feb. 26. After its two-night premiere, the singing competition will air only on Mondays for a stretch while Ellen’s Game of Games opens on Tuesday nights. The Voice will move to Tuesdays on April 23, TVLine reports.

The network also announced that Good Girls, the Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman comedy, will return with Season 2 on March 3, where it will now air on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET. Season 1 previously aired on Mondays.

Jennifer Lopez’s World of Dance will go forward without former host Jenna Dewan in its third season on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET before settling into its new 8 p.m. time slot on Sunday, March 3.

The last of NBC‘s midseason premiere dates is A.P. Bio, which will reopen with Season 2 of the comedy on Thursday, March 7 at 8:30 p.m.

ABC recently announced a few of its midseason dates as well; drama A Million Little Things was moved to Thursdays at 9 p.m., directly following Grey’s Anatomy. The move kicks Grey’s spinoff Station 19 back to March when A Million Little Things completes its rookie season.

Match Game will replace Million Little Things‘ old time slot on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. until late February, when the new Scott Foley-Lauren Cohan drama Whiskey Cavalier takes over. The Fix will replace The Good Doctor on Mondays at 10 p.m. when The Good Doctor finishes its sophomore run (it returns on Monday, Jan. 14). American Housewife will take over Tuesdays at 8 p.m. for The Conners when the sitcom finishes its season (it returns on Tuesday, Jan. 8).

ABC also announced that American Idol will return on Sunday, March 3. The network are revealed that Dancing With the Stars, which usually receives a spring order, will not be getting its springtime run in 2019. After the fall’s nosedive season, ABC might be acknowledging that its bread-and-butter days of DWTS could be over.

