NBC Renews ‘The Good Place’ for Season 4

The Good Place has officially been picked up for a fourth season, NBC announced on Tuesday.

The acclaimed afterlife sitcom will be back with more strange antics and moral quandaries. This comes as a somewhat early pick-up for The Good Place, which still has a few episodes left in its third season. So far, all three existing seasons have been 13 episodes each, and there is no word on whether season 4 will go to a full season order.

NBC announced the pick-up on Twitter on Tuesday with a charming video staring D’Arcy Carden, who plays Janet on the series. She holds up four fingers and then a thumbs up, as a filter imposes smaller heart-shaped versions of her face over the screen.



Season 4 for #TheGoodPlace?! This makes the bass drop in our hearts. 😍💕💞💓💖💝🥰 pic.twitter.com/R8n5wx4tAz — There’s Snow Place Like The Good Place ❄️ (@nbcthegoodplace) December 4, 2018



The network’s heads of scripted programming, Tracey Pakosta and Lisa Katz, also issued a statement on the renewal published by The Wrap. They congratulated the production on its massive success so far.

“Congratulations to [series creator] Mike Schur and an exceptional cast and crew, all of whom collaborate to create a thoughtful, mind-bending and hysterical series unlike anything else on television,” they said.

The renewal will only heighten the anticipation for this Thursday’s mid-season finale. The Good Place is airing its tenth episode of the year this week before heading on a hiatus for the holiday season. When it returns, only three episodes remain, ensuring that there will be a lot of action to look forward to.

The Good Place stars Kristen Bell, D’Arcy Carden, Jameela Jamil, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper and Manny Jacinto. Danson received an Emmy nomination for his performance this year, while creator Michael Schur has seen massive recognition for his strange creation.

Last year, it was reported that NBC was eyeing two brand new sitcoms from Schur based on the success of The Good Place. In October, Deadline reported that one of those shows got a pilot order. The series would be co-written by actor Kal Penn — known to many for being one half of Harold and Kumar — who would star as well.

Meanwhile, another Schur show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, starts its run on NBC in the spring. The show was canceled at Fox in the spring, only to be picked up on NBC where many believe it will be more at home anyway. Schur has an overall deal with the network, and co-created the series before handing off the day-to-day show-running to Dan Goor.



As for The Good Place, the fourth season pick-up order had fans overjoyed on Tuesday, but there are few details to report. The mid-season finale airs on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.