NBC Renews Long-Running Drama Series for New Season

One of NBC’s longest-running shows is sticking around.

TVLine reports that Law & Order has been renewed for Season 25.

Following its comeback in 2022 following a 12-year hiatus, Law & Order remains a success on NBC. The series averages 5.1 million total viewers with delayed playback. Although it’s down 12% from last season, the series is number 5 on the network in dramas, just behind the One Chicago shows and Law & Order: SVU, all of which have been renewed.

Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw, Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley

It was also previously reported that both Law & Order and SVU were basically a lock for next season; it was just a matter of when NBC would make the announcement. The show was also noted to be an “attractive financial proposition” since it had the advantage of technically being the newest series from Wolf Entertainment, even despite being a revival. It’s also a strong performer on NBCUniversal streamer Peacock, where the last nine seasons are available.

Law & Order has also been doing well following the departure of long-running cast member Sam Waterston last season. The actor joined the series as DA Jack McCoy in Season 5, with Tony Goldwyn replacing him as DA Nicholas Baxter in the middle of Season 23. Anthony Anderson also returned from the original run as Detective Kevin Bernard beginning with Season 18, but he left at the end of Season 21.

Meanwhile, with SVU also renewed, it’s likely fans will be able to look forward to more crossovers. The two shows most recently crossed over last month with a two-episode event that called back to a fan-favorite SVU episode in a heartbreaking way. Whether or not Peacock-exclusive Law & Order: Organized Crime will ever join the fun again is unknown, but it’s possible characters from Law & Order could show up in the Christopher Meloni-led spinoff like SVU.

As of now, a premiere date for Law & Order Season 25 has yet to be announced, and since NBC still needs to make decisions on a handful of shows, it might still be a while. It’s likely the network will reveal the fall schedule in a matter of weeks, but fans will have to wait and see. In the meantime, new episodes of Law & Order air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by Law & Order: SVU, streaming the next day on Peacock.