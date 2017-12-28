NBC’s Ratings Report Card: Best and Worst Shows at Midseason

The time of midseason hiatuses has come, and NBC is serving its shows ratings report cards.

The fall TV season was a major win for the network, which dominated the first 12 weeks of the season, TVLine reports. NBC not only boasted the highest-rated program in Sunday Night Football, but also the top drama and reality shows in This Is Us and The Voice. But for all of its wins, the network also had a few disappointments. Competing against ABC’s The Good Doctor, The Brave found itself towards the bottom of the list, along with The Blacklist and Blindspot.

Check out the full list of NBC’s ratings report below, which includes the average key demo rating and the percent change versus the program’s previous full-season average or its time slot predecessor.

1. Sunday Night Football: 5.8, -13%

2. Thursday Night Football: 4.3, -17%

3. This Is Us: 2.8, 4%

4. The Voice (Monday): 2.1, -16% vs. fall 2016 cycle, The Voice (Tuesday): 2.1, -13% vs. fall 2016 cycle

5. Will & Grace: 2.0, 67% vs. Chicago Med

6. Law & Order: SVU: 1.3, 0%

7. Chicago Fire: 1.2, -20%, Chicago Med: 1.2, 0%, Chicago P.D.: 1.2, -14%, The Good Place: 1.2, 0%, Superstore: 1.2, 9%

8. Law & Order: True Crime:1.1, -31% vs. Chicago Fire average

9. The Brave: 1.0, -5% vs Timeless/Taken average, Great News: 1.0, 33%

10. The Blacklist: 0.9, -10%, Dateline: 0.9, 0%

11. Blindspot: 0.7, -7% vs. Caught on Camera/Grimm average

