NBC Pulls ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Chicago Fire,’ and ‘Chicago P.D.’ This Week in Favor of Thanksgiving Specials

Even though the One Chicago shows aired their fall finales last week, there will be no repeats this week as NBC has pulled all three from the schedule in favor of some Thanksgiving specials. Airing in place of Chicago Med at tonight 8 p.m. ET will be Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The special will take viewers behind the scenes of the parade’s floats and more before it kicks off on Thanksgiving morning for the 98th annual event, and it will surely make people excited for the holiday.

At 9 p.m. ET, a new edition of A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special will be airing, with fan-favorite and popular Thanksgiving sketches from throughout the variety show’s run. Even though the special airs every single year with a few new sketches or some older ones and usually includes a lot of the same ones, it just never gets old. No matter if you’re watching parade balloons come to life, Adam Sandler doing a Christmas song on Weekend Update, or Josh Hutcherson’s turkey girlfriend, it’s always hilarious.

As for the Chicago franchise, fans will not be able to look forward to a new episode until the new year, but the wait will be worth it. Med, Fire, and P.D. will return on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Details surrounding the midseason premieres have yet to be revealed, but with the way the fall finales ended, the episodes will be intense. There is also something else to look forward to in the new year. For the first time in five years, One Chicago will be doing a three-show crossover event that will center on an office building explosion. A premiere date and specific details have yet to be revealed, but the wait will be worth it.

There will be no showings of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago P.D. tonight because of Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special, but the alternatives aren’t that bad. It will be enough to get viewers into the Thanksgiving spirit before feasting down on delicious food tomorrow. At the very least, all seasons of all three One Chicago shows are streaming on Peacock, including the latest episodes, so that should help keep you occupied until they’re on again. New episodes will start airing again on Wednesday, Jan. 8 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.