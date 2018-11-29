NBC Not Airing ‘Superstore’, ‘The Good Place’ Thursday Night

NBC will be cutting its Thursday comedy lineup in half tonight to make room for a new LEGO: Jurassic World special.

The network will skip airing episodes of its critically-acclaimed series, Superstore and The Good Place, making room for a new two-part special introducing a prequel animated adventure in the legendary park.

LEGO Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit tells the story of Jurassic World’s soon-to-be-top employees, Owen and Claire, as they team up to move a trio of dinosaurs across the island for the grand opening of a new, super-secret exhibit.

The two-part special will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by new episodes of Will & Grace and new series, I Feel Bad.

The rebooted comedy series will air new episode “So Long Division.” The official description for the episode released by NBC reads: “Will (Eric McCormack) convinces Grace (Debra Messing) that her boyfriend, Noah (guest star David Schwimmer), isn’t in the wrong by refusing to let her meet his daughter, Katie. When Grace goes to apologize to Noah, she unintentionally meets Katie.

“Meanwhile, Will’s mom, Marilyn (guest star Blythe Danner), visits after the death of her beloved dog, and becomes upset when she doesn’t get the emotional support she expects from her son. And Jack (Sean Hayes) gets into an argument with his rec center boss, Theo (guest star Derek Gaines).”

On I Feel Bad, “I Need My Mom” will see Emet and David being forced to hire a nanny after her mother gets injured, but maybe realizing they’re better off with a professional.

I Feel Bad will be wrapping up its first-season run in December to make room for the premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which was famously canceled on Fox and saved at NBC this past spring.

Superstore will return with a new episode on Dec. 6 titled “Managers’ Conference,” where “Jonah (Ben Feldman) and Amy (America Ferrera) take Glenn’s (Mark McKinney) tickets to a managers’ conference in Chicago so they can enjoy a free night on the town, but their plan hits a few bumps. At the store, Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) helps Mateo (Nico Santos) damage control after his undocumented status is leaked, and Dina (Lauren Ash) and Garrett (Colton Dunn) struggle at gift-wrapping.”

The Good Place will also return for a new episode on Dec. 6 titled, “Janet(s).” The comedy series’ vague description for the upcoming episode reads: With Janet’s (D’Arcy Carden) help, Michael (Ted Danson) hatches a plan.