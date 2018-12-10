NBC Not Airing ‘Manifest’ Monday Night, Airing Pentatonix Christmas Special Instead

NBC will not be airing the hit mystery drama Manifest on Monday night, as the network will be airing the Pentatonix Christmas Special instead.

Normally, Manifest would air at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, but since the series it on its winter break, the network will be broadcasting Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night in its place.

The Grammy-winning a cappella group will also welcome a number of special guests during the special as well.

Our Christmas special ‘Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night’ airs in TWO DAYS and we couldn’t be more happy to have had the @backstreetboys stop by for a little something special! Tune-in to find out what it is THIS Monday, December 10th at 10/9c on @NBC. #PTXANotSoSilentNight pic.twitter.com/tDey5oh4xo — Pentatonix (@PTXofficial) December 8, 2018

“Pentatonix have had two holiday specials on NBC,” the network boasts, one of which featured a powerful cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

Ahead of their new special, Pentatonix member Scott Hoying spoke with Billboard about the track and offered his thoughts on why it “still resonates” today.

“‘Hallelujah’ is one of the most iconic songs ever written. We made it really dramatic and emotional, and when people hear it, they feel something,” he explained. “We were originally going to put Christmas lyrics in it, but we wanted to honor the poetic original. It’s inclusive — people who don’t celebrate Christmas can enjoy it.”

Hoying also shared that the group has released so many Christmas music projects — the most recent of which is their 2018 LP Christmas Is Here! — because they felt that the holidays are “the best part of the year.”

“You get to be with family, and it’s just so warm and cozy,” he added. “A cappella blends with Christmas so well, and that’s why we did our first Christmas EP. ‘Carol of the Bells’ [from 2012’s PTXmas] did really well on YouTube, and it’s so much fun, so we made another album after that.”

Finally, Hoying opened up about some of the group’s personal holiday traditions.

“We always watch It’s a Wonderful Life. [Bandmate] Kirstie Maldonado makes a ‘Happy Birthday, Jesus’ cake. I [listen] to classics with orchestra arrangements,” he confessed. “That feels the most Christmas, besides Pentatonix.”

In addition to Christmas Is Here!, Pentatonix have also released Christmas music on PTXmas (2012), That’s Christmas to Me (2014) and A Pentatonix Christmas (2016).

Fans of the group can catch their brand new holiday special when it airs at 10 p.m. tonight on NBC.