'Ultimate Slip-N-Slide' Post-Olympics Premiere Delayed After Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak

✖

Ultimate Slip-N-Slide will not air after the Tokyo Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony as NBC had hoped after a diarrhea outbreak put production on hold last month. The unique reality competition series was inspired by the Wham-O backyard waterslide and was hosted by comedians Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches. There was reportedly an outbreak of giardia, a tiny parasite that causes giardiasis, at the set in Simi Valley, California.

Dozens of staffers on the show suffered from symptoms of giardiasis, including cramps, fatigue, and diarrhea. Most of the show was filmed before production was stopped. Producers scrambled to find an alternative site to build the massive Slip-N-Slide used for the show, but none could be found in time. On Thursday, an NBC representative told What I'm Hearing and Deadline the show will not be finished on time. The show is not dead, but no solution has presented itself for finishing the show.

Ultimate Slip-N-Slide was set to debut on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET, immediately after the Closing Ceremony. The second episode was set to air the next night, Monday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. ET. There is no new premiere date set at this point.

Production was stopped on June 2 after a crew member tested positive for giardia. Further test results on June 10 showed giardia was in the remote area where the show was filmed. Universal Television Alternative Studio, which is producing the show, quickly announced production would have to be moved to a new location. Producers only had one week left to film.

“The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide at the current location,” Universal TV said on June 11. “We are in the process of determining the next steps in order to complete production.” The studio plans to present NBC with options for finishing the show next week, sources told Deadline.

After reports on the situation went viral last month, Funches shared a few jokes about it on Twitter. "I feel like no one in my family even knew I was in comedy until someone got diarrhea at my water park," the Black-ish star tweeted.

Ultimate Slip-N-Slide is a competition series with contestants competing on a giant slippery slide. Some of the games featured on the show were set to be Human Bong, Body Bowling, Cornhole, and Bocce Fall. The final challenge was set to take part on a giant multi-part slide to determine who will walk away with a cash prize.