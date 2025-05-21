NBC Cuts Off Scarlett Johansson During ‘SNL’ Goodnights

Saturday Night Live’s 50th season had an abrupt end to its finale.

As seven-time host Scarlett Johansson was rounding out Saturday’s episode, NBC cut off the show during the Goodnights portion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TVLine shared a clip of the moment on X, showing Johansson still on the stage with the rest of the cast, musical guest Bad Bunny, and special guests RiNao and Mike Myers, saying goodnight and praising creator and producer Lorne Michaels. But then she gets cut off in favor of a promo for Suits LA’s series finale. Luckily, SNL was quick to post the full Goodnights on their social media channels, and of course, it was also in full on Peacock.

NBC cuts off #SNL finale goodnights… to squeeze in one last promo for #SuitsLA. pic.twitter.com/0vj0Gik85m — TVLine.com (@TVLine) May 18, 2025

Why NBC cut off the Goodnights is unknown, as it’s possible it could have been a technical issue, especially since the network probably wouldn’t be so quick to promote a canceled show. At the very least, fans who were cut off didn’t miss much. Johansson wrapped up her comments after calling out Michaels, and the remaining airtime just included the usual hugging and talking between cast members and special guests as credits rolled. Johansson even shared a sweet moment with husband and SNL star Colin Jost after he gave her flowers on-air.

The cut-off being the biggest surprise of the night has brought much relief to fans. Rumors have been swirling that some cast members would be leaving SNL after Season 50, most notably long-time Weekend Update anchors Jost and Michael Che. Other rumored exits were Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, and Bowen Yang. Since Season 51 isn’t premiering until at least the fall, it’s possible exits could still happen, but there was no indication in the finale that anything was happening. At least not yet.

Pictured: Host Scarlett Johansson during Promos in Studio 8H on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson, who was promoting Jurassic World Rebirth for her latest hosting gig, first hosted SNL in 2006. Prior to Saturday’s episode, she most recently hosted the Dec. 14, 2019 episode, hosting a total of seven times now. She’s made several cameos over the years and was inducted into the elite Five-Timers Club in March 2017.

As of now, a premiere date for SNL Season 51 has not been announced, but that probably won’t come until later this summer, possibly early fall. In the meantime, all episodes are streaming on Peacock, including all of Season 50.