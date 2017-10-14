NBC Cancels Primetime Drama After Four Seasons

NBC’s The Night Shift has ended after four seasons with the network.

Entertainment Weekly confirms that the medical drama, which launched as a summer series in 2014, was cancelled Friday.

The series following ER doctors on the overnight shift at a San Antonio hospital featured Eion Macken, Jill Flint and ’90s heartthrob Scott Wolf in its cast.

EW reports that the ratings had dropped in recent seasons, with the last season wrapping up this past August averaging more than 5.6 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

In a statement from NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke, the network went on to thank their amazing creators and producers for the series, along with cast, crew and the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“For four seasons The Night Shift gave audiences a window to heroic doctors, nurses and all-star medical workers who never hesitated to give their blood, sweat and time to help those most in need.”