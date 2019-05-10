Here’s Every NBC Canceled and Renewed Show

This past season was a mix of successes and failures for NBC, with several beloved shows already renewed for new seasons. However, other longtime favorites are wearing thin with viewers already and some new shows missed the mark.

With its upfront presentation for advertisers scheduled for Monday at Radio City Music Hall, the peacock network has already made some big moves. Producer Dick Wolf’s dominance continues with all three Chicago shows coming back and Law & Order: SVU returning for a 21st season. Fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will not need a heart check-up this season, since it is already coming back. Some shows were not so lucky.

Here’s a look at every show canceled and renewed (so far) for the 2019-2020 TV season at NBC.

Renewed: The Blacklist and Blindspot

Although The Blacklist‘s glory days are far behind it, the James Spader-starring procedural thriller was picked up for a seventh season in March. Stars Spader and Megan Boone both signed on for Season 7, giving NBC the confidence to greenlight another year. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television and also stars Diego Klatenhoff and Harry Lennix.

Blindspot was also picked up for a fifth season, which will be its last.

Renewed: Good Girls

The Good Girls crime spree will continue for another season. The show was picked up for Season 3 in April. Although the show struggles in live ratings, it is made by Universal TV, NBC’s sister studio. Retta, Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman star in the hour-long dramedy.

Renewed: The ‘Chicago’ Franchise

In February, NBC made the easiest decision possible. The network renewed Dick Wolf’s three Chicago shows all at once. Chicago Fire will be back for Season 8, while Chicago P.D. will start Season 6. Chicago Med will be back for Season 4. All three shows air on Wednesdays back-to-back-to-back and have frequently crossed over.

Renewed: Law & Order: SVU

In March, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was picked up for an astonishing 21st season. The show will have more seasons than any other network primetime drama, passing Gunsmoke and the original Law & Order, which both ended their runs with 20 seasons. Mariska Hargitay will be back to play Olivia Benson for a 21st season, while Ice-T will be back as Fin for a 20th.

Renewed Comedies (The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore, Will & Grace)

Fans of NBC’s quirky comedies do not have to worry. The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore will all be back next season.

In March, NBC might have jumped the gun by renewing Will & Grace for a third season (or 11th overall). As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the show’s ratings have plummeted in its second revival season, but Universal TV has a streaming deal with Hulu for the show that could justify keeping it alive.

Renewed: Manifest and New Amsterdam

NBC scored two freshman drama hits this season, the Lost-esque serial science fiction drama Manifest and the medical drama New Amsterdam. The two shows were the No. 1 and No. 2 top-rated freshman dramas in the 18-49 demographic this season. New Amsterdam was given a very early renewal, back in February.

Canceled Comedies (Trial and Error, Marlon, I Feel Bad)

NBC cleaned its slate of low-rated comedies. I Feel Bad was a flop, despite having Amy Poehler as a producer. Star Saraya Blue already landed a starring role in CBS’ drama pilot Under the Bridge.

Marlon Wayans’ Marlon was canceled in December after a two-season run.

Trial and Error lasted two seasons as well, and became a cult favorite. Unfortunately, it was not enough to keep the show alive.





Canceled: Midnight, Texas

The supernatural drama Midnight, Texas was canceled after two seasons. Season 1 aired during summer 2017 and had impressed NBC. So, the network moved Season 2 into Fall 2018, but it got lost in the shuffle and its ratings were never strong.

Awaiting Decisions

Several other NBC shows are still in limbo before upfronts. The sitcoms Abby’s and A.P. Bio are still up for contention, although neither have good ratings.

The Enemy Within and The Village are still hoping for second seasons. Strangely enough, This Is Us is still on the block, as NBC has not officially renewed it for a fourth season.