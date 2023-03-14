WrestleMania: Edge Challenges Rival WWE Superstar to Hell in a Cell Match

Edge has his match for WrestleMania 39. On WWE Raw, the WWE Hall of Famer challenged Finn Bálor to a match on WWE's biggest stage. And the match is going to be big because the two WWE Superstars will battle in Hell in a Cell. This will be the 52nd Hell in Cell match in WWE history and the first one since Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell in Cell in June of last year.

Edge has been battling Bálor since he was kicked out of The Judgement Day last year. On the After the Bell with Corey Graves podcast, Edge talked about being the leader of the group. "With Edge at the helm, it's swimming upstream because we're trying to get an audience to turn on a character, but they know the backstory to this character, they know the real-life story behind this character, they know Adam's story," Edge said, per Wrestling Inc. "It just wasn't gonna work. It might have eventually with more time, but it would have taken a lot more work."