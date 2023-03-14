WrestleMania: Edge Challenges Rival WWE Superstar to Hell in a Cell Match
Edge has his match for WrestleMania 39. On WWE Raw, the WWE Hall of Famer challenged Finn Bálor to a match on WWE's biggest stage. And the match is going to be big because the two WWE Superstars will battle in Hell in a Cell. This will be the 52nd Hell in Cell match in WWE history and the first one since Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell in Cell in June of last year.
Edge has been battling Bálor since he was kicked out of The Judgement Day last year. On the After the Bell with Corey Graves podcast, Edge talked about being the leader of the group. "With Edge at the helm, it's swimming upstream because we're trying to get an audience to turn on a character, but they know the backstory to this character, they know the real-life story behind this character, they know Adam's story," Edge said, per Wrestling Inc. "It just wasn't gonna work. It might have eventually with more time, but it would have taken a lot more work."
The #WrestleMania challenge has been laid out by @EdgeRatedR ... vs. @FinnBalor inside HELL IN A CELL! pic.twitter.com/GzgQujRFVD— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2023
One person said: "Edge vs Balor inside HIAC is going to be so freaking good!! Can't wait for this match!"
Edge vs Finn Balor to m Hell in a Cell! TURN IT TF UP #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/5qUXfEtHQE— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) March 14, 2023
Another person said: "'Hell spit me out because it couldn't deal with my DEMONS.' I almost jumped outta my chair when he said can't wait for mania!!!"
Edge vs Finn Balor is gonna be a Hell in a Cell match #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/A8wuzi9Jwe— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) March 14, 2023
One person replied: "Finn deadass be bringing out the Demon when he can't stop catching L's from left to right."
Edge vs. Finn Balor at #WrestleMania 39 will be the fourth Hell in a Cell Match to take place at Mania. It'll also be the first Mania Cell Match to not include The Undertaker pic.twitter.com/bNvedbSmus— Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) March 14, 2023
A fan tweeted: "I remember watching the last two Hell in a Cell matches that happened at WrestleMania and Undertaker was in both of them! Can't wait to see this one."
Brood Edge vs Demon Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YtY6ZM1AuW— The Dawgzilla (@TheDawgzilla) March 14, 2023
One person said: "If this isn't Demon Balor vs. Brood Edge, fire the entire creative staff. That would be an epic match."
#WWERaw HELL IN A MF CELL LFG!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!😮💨 MATCH ABOUT TO BE FLAMES 🔥 EDGE VS FINN BALOR WRESTLEMANIA HIAC🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/PErEkJ7FFc— Black Wrestling Sells‼️🤴🏾 (@wrestleman14) March 14, 2023
A fan stated: "It don't even hold the same weight when u announce it because nobody bleeds or feels the pain the cage used to inflict."
Who's winning between Edge and Finn Balor at WrestleMania ?— Ankit (@ankitiwf) March 14, 2023
And this person said: "Don't know why we feel the need to do hell in a cell at mania. But I'm sure it will be a fantastic match."