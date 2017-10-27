Nathan Fillion Set to Return to ABC With Cop Dramedy

Nathan Fillion will return to ABC with a new cop dramedy titled The Rookie, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The series, based on a true story, stars Fillion as John Nolan, a rookie cop in the LAPD who is 20 years older than most of the other newbies. Becoming a cop was Nolan’s dream, but he now finds himself traversing the world of a “young cop” despite his age.

Fillion previously starred on the network from 2009-2016 in Castle, alongside Stana Katic. The show was canceled in 2016 after it was announced that Katic would not be returning after Season 8, the show was axed soon after. In the interim, Fillion appeared in a guest arc on the network’s Modern Family.

The Rookie reteams Fillion with Castle producer and co-showrunner Alexi Hawley and will be produced by the Mark Gordon Company. Fillion is set to executive produce the show as well as star.

ABC has ordered the show straight to series.

