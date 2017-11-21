‘Nashville’ Releases Emotional Teaser for Final Season

It was announced this week that the upcoming sixth season of Nashville will be the show’s last, and the musical drama has officially released a teaser for its final episodes.

The short clip starts with a song from Maisy Stella’s Daphne before moving to characters including Scarlett (Clare Bowen), Will (Chris Carmack), Avery (Jonathan Jackson), Juliette (Hayden Panettiere), Gunnar (Sam Palladio), Maddie (Lennon Stella) and Deacon (Charles Esten), giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the show’s final season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“All of us on ‘Nashville’ are so incredibly grateful to the show’s fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters,” series executive producer Marshall Herskovitz said in a statement to Variety. “And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns — and amazing music! — that made ‘Nashville’ such an exciting journey for the last six years.”

The show originally aired on ABC for four seasons before it was canceled, with fan support prompting CMT to revive the show. Season five aired on the network this year, and Season 6 will premiere on Jan. 4.

Photo Credit: YouTube / CMT