‘Murphy Brown’ Revival Adds Three Original Cast Members

CBS is adding three more original cast members to its upcoming revival of Murphy Brown. The network confirmed Monday that Faith Ford (Corky Sherwood), Joe Regalbuto (Frank Fontana) and Grant Shaud (Miles Silverberg) will all join series star Candice Bergen for the 13-episode revival of Diane English’s classic sitcom.

The additions round out the original regular cast, with Charles Kimbrough (now 81) the only member of the core five not to sign up. New Murphy Brown episodes will air during the 2018-19 season, with production set to start filming this summer.

Ford was nominated for six Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes for her time on the original show, while Regalbuto was also nominated for an Emmy.

CBS announced it had given a 13-episode order to a revival of the long-running, critically acclaimed sitcom in January, planning to launch it as part of their 2018-2019 slate.

English will serve as writer and executive producer through her Bend in the Road Productions, with Bergen also executive producing.

The Warner Bros. Television project is just the latest in an ever-growing number of classic sitcoms to resurface for new episodes. NBC’s return of Will & Grace was successful, and ABC’s forthcoming Roseanne will return soon.

Similar to Will & Grace and Roseanne, Murphy Brown was famous for following along with current events in real life during its 10-year run in the ’80s and ’90s. The newsroom-set comedy featured Bergen, as Brown, sparring with real-life politicians like former Vice President Dan Quayle.

The original “Murphy Brown” aired on CBS from 1988 to 1998. The series was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards and won 18; was nominated for 15 Golden Globe awards and won three; was nominated for three Screen Actors Guild awards; was nominated for five Directors Guild Awards and won two; and was nominated for four Writers Guild Awards and won two. Bergen won five Emmys and two Golden Globes for her portrayal of Brown.