‘Murphy Brown’: First Look at Revival’s New Morning Show Setting

Fans are getting a first glimpse at the set of CBS’ Murphy Brown revival.

When Candice Bergen returns to TV screens as Murphy Brown in CBS’ revival of popular ’90s sitcom Murphy Brown, it will be on an entirely new and revamped set that is a far cry from its ’90s counterpart.

Back in the saddle…or rather, the newsroom! This morning, the #MurphyBrown team reunited on set for the first table read of the season! pic.twitter.com/zvh3XMraMV — Murphy Brown (@MurphyBrownCBS) July 24, 2018

New pictures released from the official Murphy Brown Twitter account that shows the cast attending their first table read for the revival series shows that Murphy Brown has traded in FYI to instead anchor for Murphy in the Morning on a set that proves the series is moving into the 21st century. Gone are the black leather chairs, subdued grey tones, and the now outdated telephone, the new set featuring vibrant colors of red, white, and blue, a round lit-up table, and a much brighter setting.

While the set has certainly undergone a drastic transformation, original creator Diane English, who is also serving as creator and executive producer on the revival series, recently told Entertainment Weekly that despite decades apart, the feeling on set and among the cast and crew has not changed.

“It’s an incredible thing when you can step away from something you care so much about, and now, 20 years later, it’s as if not a day has passed,” English said. “It was such a special morning laughing with some of my favorite people.”

The series, which CBS announced it would be reviving in January, officially began production last week, bringing together old and new cast members. Taking the helm again is Bergen as Murphy Brown, while Jake McDorman will take on the role of her millennial son, Avery Brown. The revival series will also see Nik Dodani as social media director Pat Patel, Grant Shaud as news producer Miles Silverberg, Tyne Daly as Phil’s Bar owner Phyllis, Faith Ford as lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood, and Joe Regalbuto as investigative journalist Frank Fontana.

Murphy Brown became popular during its 10-season run on CBS from 1988-1998, quickly becoming known for its political satire, reflection on current events, and its use of real-life political headlines, things that will all reportedly remain focuses in the revival. The 13-episode first season of the revival, which will double as the series’ 11th season overall, will see Murphy Brown taking on an entirely new political climate and attempting to draw the line between good television and honest reporting” amid a divided nation.

Murphy Brown premieres Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.