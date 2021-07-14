MTV Revives Classic Show From Its Heyday

✖

More than 20 years after this iconic show's premiere in 2000, ViacomCBS is bringing back MTV Cribs for a reboot. The revamped original series will return to its premiere network on Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m. with new 30 minute episodes. Known for giving fans a glimpse into the homes and lifestyles of some of their favorite celebrities, new stars expected to make appearances on the latest installment include Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross, Big Sean, Christian Siriano, Johnny Weir, JoJo Siwa, Jordyn Woods, Kathy Griffin, Marsai Martin, Martha Stewart, Nick Young, Nico Tortorella, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Rick Ross, Ryan Lochte, Scott Disick, Tia Mowry, Tinashe, and TJ Lavin.

In its heyday, the series produced over 100 episodes throughout its almost 20 season run in various forms. It spawned a number of spinoffs after it finished its premiere run and the first reboot in 2010. There was another iteration on CMT and a short form Snapchat series as well as a global format based in the U.K.

Originally created by MTV's current President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group Nina L. Diaz, Diaz's division will produce alongside Elena Diaz and Adam Gonzalez who are attached as executive producers. “Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” Diaz said. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.” It would seem the network is on joining the trend of reboots with a reboot/revival spree. Cribs serves as the latest reboot to return to the MTV programming slate. Other shows include The Real World, Behind the Music, Ink Master, and Dating Naked. Those looking to catch up on old episodes as well as watch new ones once the series returns can do so by creating an account on Paramount+.

