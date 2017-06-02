MTV Reviving ‘MTV Beach House’ With ’90s Theme

MTV is cashing in on ’90s nostalgia with the revival of the network’s MTV Beach House in partnership with Mountain Dew Spike Lemonade, Variety reports.

The hourlong block of music videos, which first aired in 1993, will return in a revamped format hosted by Nessa (Girl Code), Cody Christian (Teen Wolf) and Chico Bean (Wild ‘n Out). The show will be hosted from a ’90s-themed venue on the Jersey Shore and will kick off on June 8 with an MTV Beach House Festival.

The show was originally hosted by comedian Bill Bellamy and later by Carson Daly, who interviewed stars like Reese Witherspoon, Beyoncé and Mark Wahlberg during the block.

“Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook Live didn’t even exist when we last opened the MTV Beach House as the ultimate summer hangout for our audience 14 years ago. We’re thrilled to partner with Mountain Dew Spiked Lemonade to bring back the Beach House in a totally updated way that speaks to a new generation of digitally native fans,” said Matthew Newcomb, vice president of integrated marketing at MTV.

Added Chauncey Hamlett, senior director of marketing at Mountain Dew, “Bringing back the MTV Beach House is one of those can’t miss moments we love to bring to Dew Nation.”

Fan can win tickets to the festival, which will feature headliners MisterWives, KYLE and more, on MTV’s Twitter account.

