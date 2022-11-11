MSNBC Anchor Removed by Network After 2-Year Run

Tiffany Cross was swiftly removed from her weekend show at MSNBC one week ago, ending a two-year run. The network chose not to renew her contract, with some pointing at her on-air comments and criticism of other TV hosts. Her show will be replaced with a number of rotating hosts in the interim, according to Variety. Cross addressed her firing from the network in a statement on social media, making it clear that she's not going to go silent despite being off her TV show.

Cross' Cross Connection launched in 2020, as part of MSNBC's weekend lineup amid diversity and inclusion efforts in programming. As for the show ending, her staff was informed of the decision on the morning of Nov. 4. But the staff will remain on board. Cross nor MSNBC have commented as of yet. The decision reportedly is attributed to executives growing concerns about Cross' willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks. Recently, she was the target of commentary from Tucker Carlson commentary on Fox News.

Additionally, a source confirmed that there were concerns at MSNBC that Cross's commentary went against the network's editorial standards. In an appearance on Charlamagne Tha God's Comedy Central show recently, Cross said Florida "literally looks like the dick of the country." She previously worked as the D.C. Bureau Chief for BET Networks.

Her commentary has been viewed as controversial. She's made statements about other media hosts. After Megyn Kelly attacked her by labeling her as the most "racist person on television," Cross called Kelly "the blackface expert." Kelly had moved from Fox News to NBC News in 2017 but her contract ended earlier than the initial longterm plan after comments she made seemingly not dining anything wrong with dressing in blackface for Halloween. She later apologized, but it was too late.

Several other news outlets have been making similar changes. Shepard Smith will no longer be part of CNBC. His The News With Shepard Smith show was cancelled and according to a report from Variety, he's leaving the network in full. The show will air for the last time later in Nov. 2022. Shepherd joined the network in 2019 after working at FOX News for 23 years.

CNN also has made changes that many are not happy with. Don Lemon's Don Lemon Tonight was cancelled and he's currently on the morning news team alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. But viewership hasn't been as anticipated.

The show debuted to less than 390,000 viewers this week after heavy promotion from the network. Its predecessor, New Day, earned higher ratings in its final days, Daily Mail reports. Its competitors are also performing better, including Morning Joe on MSNBC, which brought in 793,000 viewers, and FOX and Friends, which drew in 1.5 million viewers.