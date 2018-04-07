‘Mozart in the Jungle’ Fans Sing Their Grievances on Social Media Following Cancellation

Mozart in the Jungle fans are carrying a somber tone after the cancellation news.

Amazon announced Friday the musical comedy series has been cancelled after four seasons, bringing some users to even threaten to cancel their subscription to the service.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unfortunate to hear #Mozartinthejungle is being cancelled by @amazon. It was a great show that exemplified character development through 4 seasons. — Alex Lane (@alexlane89) April 7, 2018

Guess it’s time to cancel @amazon prime. Don’t need it without #mozartinthejungle — Will (@imprint_me) April 7, 2018

I can’t believe #MozartInTheJungle has been canceled!!! I need to see Rodrigo and Hailai having their happy ending. And S4 ended with so many possibilities of storylines… 😢 — vixi ☂ (@vivil182) April 7, 2018

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cancellation marks the first major programming decision by new chief Jennifer Salke, who started her new role at Amazon a few weeks ago.

The move also comes as Salke has been directed to shift away from niche indie television series for broader, big-budget shows in an attempt to produce the next Game of Thrones.

Based on Blair Tindall’s memoir of the same name, Mozart in the Jungle followed the dedicated members of the New York Symphony and the mind games and politicking they engage in to survive. The show starred Gael Garcia Bernal, Lola Kirke, Malcolm McDowell, Bernadette Peters, Hannah Dunne, Saffron Burrows and Schwartzman. All episodes of the fourth season launched on Amazon in February.

“We are so proud of the four seasons we made of this show and are grateful to the cast, crew, fans and Amazon for writing this symphony with us. We hope people will keep finding the show for years to come,” said executive producers Paul Weitz, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Will Graham in a joint statement.

The dramedy nabbed two Golden Globe awards in 2016, one for Best Musical or Comedy Series and another for star Gael Garcia Bernal’s performance.

However, the show did not gather Golden Globe or Emmy nominations for its remaining three seasons.

The studio will continue working with Graham, as he and Broad City star and co-creator Abbi Jacobson are working on developing a television reboot of A League of Their Own.

Mozart in the Jungle‘s cancellation comes four months after Amazon cut three comedies from its roster — One Mississippi, I Love Dick and Jean-Claude Van Johnson — shortly after former head of programming Roy Price was ousted.

The decision to cancel the shows came a month after Amazon passed on three of its five comedy pilots — Sea Oak, The Climb and Love You More — as part of its attempt to give more straight-to-series orders to better compete with competitors like Netflix, Apple and HBO.

It hasn’t all been sadness for Amazon when it comes to its comedies series as critically-adored Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which scored two Golden Globes and a quick season two renewal. Amazon also airs Catastrophe, Fleabag, The Tick and fan-favorite Transparent.