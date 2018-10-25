More ‘American Horror Story: Coven’ Characters Make Surprise Returns in ‘Apocalypse’ Episode 7

American Horror Story: Apocalypse saw the return of one of Coven’s scariest spiritual beings, and one of its dearest friends, during episode 7.

The episode continued the flashbacks revealing how the war between the Coven, witches, the warlocks and Antichrist Michael Langdon led to the end of the world, revealing Dinah (Adina Porter) as the new queen of voodoo after the death of Marie Laveau.

Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) enlists Dinah’s help in setting up a meeting with the terrifying Papa Legba, who once haunted Marie after she sold her soul to him in exchange for eternal life.

“Are you sure about this Cordelia? Make a deal with Papa Legba and he will fulfill his end, but he’ll make damn sure you do too,” Dinah warns.

Dinah summons the Guardian of the Spirit World and she tells him that Cordelia wants to make a deal.

“The Witch Queen… you come with an intriguing request,” Papa Legba says.

“You know why I’m here?” Cordelia asks.

“The Antichrist. Michael Langdon… what makes you think I can help? I’m merely a gatekeeper of the underworld,” he says.

Cordelia hopes he will open the gates of hell so she can lure Michael in and he can rot there. When Cordelia offers to name her prize, Papa Legba reveals the sacrifice her mother once made for herself, which features the return of Nan.

“Cordelia, long time no see. Bitch!” Nan says, adding how Papa is nice to her and that hell is fun. She reveals she makes trouble for the residents of hell. Papa asks for another soul to join his ranks, specifically all of her witches.

Cordelia tries to give herself as a sacrifice, but he does not budge. Cordelia refuses to make the deal, however, so Papa leaves her and Dinah alone to fend for themselves against Michael.

Papa Legba and Nan were only the latest characters from Coven to return in the new season, including all of the young witches and Stevie Nicks. The only magical characters that have not returned are Marie Laveau (Angela Bassett) — who has previously said she will not be returning this season — and former Supreme Fiona Goode (Jessica Lange).

Lange did reprise her role of Constance Landon in the iconic “Return to Murder House,” where Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts) and Behold Chablis (Billy Porter) went to the site of season one to find answers about Michael.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.