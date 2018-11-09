Monica Raymund Reveals If She Would Return to ‘Chicago Fire’

Chicago Fire said goodbye to Monica Raymund’s Gabby Dawson at the beginning of season seven, but could she be considering a return to the firefighter drama?

Raymund played Gabby Dawson for the first six seasons of the firefighter drama and was written off the show during the season seven premiere after she returned to let her husband Matt Casey know she would be taking a permanent position helping with relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress — who had her directorial debut during Thursday’s new episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — opened up to TV Guide about whether she would be open to returning to Chicago Fire in the future.

“I really do miss my cast and my crew. It’s a pleasure and an honor working with those people. I really love it,” Raymund told the outlet. “The storytelling of first responders in America what they do every day to protect people like you and me, it’s a pretty incredible honor to tell that story.”

She added: “Honestly, I don’t know! If I just can’t bear it and must go back to the show, I know the door remains open and I’m grateful for that. But girl, I’m trying to figure out what I’m gonna do tomorrow so I have no idea whether or not I’m going to return to the show. That is up for debate, but I am very humbled that the door remains open.”

Raymund confirmed the news of her departure from the series back in May, shortly after Chicago Fire was renewed for a seventh season.

“It has been an honor to play Dawson on Chicago Fire and one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” Raymund wrote. “I am so thankful for the journey and especially to all of you for watching, but I have made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter in life.”

She ended her note with a hint at her next project. “I’ll always be proud to have played a fierce paramedic with such an incredible cast and crew. On to the next! See you on the ice. Love, Monica.”

The actress already set her next starring role on television, leading the cast of P-Town, a new Starz drama following Jackie Quinones (Raymund), a lesbian National Marine Fisheries Services officer who juggles work and picking up tourists in “P-Town” — the gay mecca of Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Hopefully with the new gig, Raymund can find room to revisit Gabby Dawson, even if it’s just when the show comes to an end eventually.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.