'Mom' Star Mimi Kennedy Speaks out Following Cancellation of CBS Sitcom

Mom actress Mimi Kennedy has spoken out about the cancellation of the CBS sitcom, thanking the fans for their support over the past several years. In a tweet, Kennedy — who plays Marjorie Armstrong on the show — expressed her gratitude and stated that she is willing to "accept what I cannot change." She then praised both the show's audience and the series' "brilliant" cast and crew, saying she loves everyone involved. Kennedy's post comes after it was announced that the show will end with its current Season 8.

Mom stars Allison Janney as Bonnie Plunkett, mother to Anna Faris' former series lead character Christy Plunkett. The two women sought the support of AA for substance addiction issues, where they met Marjorie, as well as other new support friends Jill (Jaime Pressly), Wendy (Beth Hall), and Tammy (Kristen Johnston). When Faris opted to exit the series in Season 7, with her character leaving to go to nursing school, the show began to explore the lives of those she left behind.

In supporting our audience’s wish to see @MomCBS continue do I appear like a candidate who won’t concede?

I accept what I cannot change. I love our audience & I love our brilliant MOM family. Thank you for sharing Marjorie with me for 8 years! 🍉 — Mimi Kennedy (@MimiKennedyLA) February 19, 2021

In a statement, Janney also acknowledged the cancellation news, writing in an Instagram post, "Getting to be part of MOM these past 8 years...showing the laughter, love and hope that can come with recovery, has been one of the great honors of my life." She then went on to thank a number of people involved, including Chuck Lorre, the show's creator. She also praised the show's writers "for giving us these wonderfully flawed and lovable characters to bring to life," adding, "I miss seeing all of your faces."

Pressley also commented on the news, writing in part, "The unconditional love I have for everyone from the cast & writers to our crew is a love I’ll take with me for the rest of my life. It was truly an honor and pleasure to be a part of a show that has helped so many people in ways no other show ever has. I will always wear it as a badge of honor." At this time, there has been speculation that Farris could return for the series finale, but that is currently unconfirmed.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.