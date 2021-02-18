'Mom' to End With Season 8, and Fans Can't Believe It

Mom is coming to an end. It was announced on Wednesday that the CBS sitcom's eighth season would be its last. "For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week," wrote executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay In a statement. They continued, "From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at the White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us."

Never Recovered Without Faris Anna Faris was the show's lead for seven seasons before exiting before the final season. "The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," she said at the time. "I'm so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family." Co-star Allison Janney admitted on The Ellen Degeneres Show that making the show without Faris was a weird experience. "It was very odd, and she’s very missed. Anna is missed, and her character on the show is missed," Janney explained. "We’re just happy that she’s doing what she wants to do now, and we’re happy even more so that we’re able to tell these stories about these great women in recovery. And I think there have been some really wonderful characters that have been established, and people love the show, so we’re going to keep telling the stories as long as we can. prevnext

"A Huge Bummer" (Photo: CBS) Co-star Kristen Johnson tweeted her disappointment with the news. "Such a huge bummer," she wrote. "This show has been such a total joy & honor to be a part of. It’s been life-changing for me to be on a show that’s about recovery & women supporting each other thru thick & thin. Plus, Mom has the BEST fans ever." "Since people have asked, we were all told last night, not via a tweet," she clarified in a second tweet. Fans are upset that the sitcom is coming to an end. It's rare to see a comedy tackle serious issues like addiction, and fans are already feeling the loss. prevnext