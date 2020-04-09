‘Modern Family’ Series Finale: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

It’s time for Modern Family‘s final curtain call. The longtime comedy series is coming to an end after producing 11 seasons worth of hilarious television. Viewers are definitely going to want to tune in to see how the show wraps up. But, if you’re unsure of how to watch Modern Family when the series finale airs, all you have to do is read on to find out everything you need to know in order to view it for yourself.

Modern Family‘s series finale airs on ABC at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. If you’re not able to watch the program live with a cable subscription, there are a number of other services that you can turn to. YouTube TV, Hulu+ and Sling TV are all streaming services that allow viewers to watch shows, such as Modern Family, live. Most of those services even offer free trials to new users. Of course, if you don’t want to go the Hulu+ route, you can also catch up on the final episode of Modern Family the day after it airs via the traditional Hulu service.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A shocking reveal will leave you full of emotions. Watch the #ModernFamily series finale tonight at 9|8c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/cStfHBlRim — Modern Family (@ModernFam) April 9, 2020

In advance of the final episode of Modern Family, many of the stars of the series have opened up about what fans can expect out of the finale. Eric Stonestreet, who plays Cameron Tucker, spoke with PEOPLE about how he knows that some fans may be left disappointed after viewing the events in the finale. However, he expressed that he knows that everyone in the project did their best to make sure that the series came to a satisfying, genuine conclusion.

“Are we going to disappoint people? Are we going to leave people feeling unfulfilled? I’m sure, but that’s not going to be for a lack of our showrunners having great care for the characters and the family of Modern Family, and understanding what the fans want,” he told the outlet. As Stonestreet went on to share, everyone such as the series creators, writers, cast, and crew put in an amazing effort in order to put together a meaningful end to the longtime ABC comedy.

“Everyone really tried very hard to make it the best they possibly could,” he added. “Our writers and our two creators, it was an all-hands-on-deck approach from when they started writing that finale to make it fulfilling for everyone, and to really set a high bar to make it as quality as the show has remained through 11 years. That’s one thing that it was important to everyone. There’s no phoning in of anything.”