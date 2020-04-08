'Modern Family' Fans Can't Believe Series Finale Airs Tonight

It's the end of an era, as Modern Family is set to come to an end on Wednesday. After 11 seasons, and plenty of hilarious family antics, Modern Family will air its final episode. Fans have been following the lives of the Dunphy, Pritchett, and Tucker families ever since the ABC comedy premiered in 2009. Since many fans have been dedicated viewers of Modern Family since it originally premiered over a decade ago, they are, understandably, emotional over the series ending.

In advance of the series finale, multiple stars of Modern Family spoke to PEOPLE about what fans can expect when the show comes to an end. According to Julie Bowen, who plays Claire Dunphy, there won't be any flash-forwards to see where the family ends up. Instead, series creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, as well as the writing staff, came up with an ending that stands on its own. Ariel Winter, who plays Alex Dunphy, added that the series finale will definitely provide for some closure, but it will also allow viewers to speculate about where the characters will head next.

“Some shows go off the air and you’re not really sure what the characters are going to do, and you have to fully imagine it in your own mind and they don’t really give you any insight. But our writers have been really amazing in the sense that, while you’re not going to be able to continue the stories with these characters, you do get a really good sense of what they’re doing,” Winter said. “Everyone wants to be able to fill in the blanks a little bit in their own imagination, and they definitely get to do that after our finale, but our writers have done a really, really good job at letting people into what the characters are going to be doing next and what path their lives are on.” While Modern Family is indeed coming to an end, with a finale that will, hopefully, provide closure for the characters that many have come to love, fans are still in disbelief that the series is taking its final bow.