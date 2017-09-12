‘Modern Family’ Heads to the Lake in First Photos From Season 9

America’s new favorite family is returning in just a couple of weeks, and they’re going on a vacation. ABC has just released the first photos from the Modern Family season nine premiere, and the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan are taking the adventure to the lake!

Check Out the First Photos from Modern Family Season 9 Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the Season 9 premiere, aptly-titled “Lake Life,” the entire Modern Family will try their best to have a good time. By the looks of the photos, Jay (Ed O’Neill) is definitely having the most difficult time with that.

Along with the new images, ABC released the synopsis for “Lake Life” and you can read it below.

“Lake Life” – In the season premiere, Jay forces the family to take their family vacation on a houseboat to a lake in an effort to create memories that will last long after he’s gone. Meanwhile, Mitchell runs into an old flame that opens some old wounds; Cam has to stay out of the sun at all costs; Phil and Claire try out some adventurous excursions; and the kids’ quest for a good time may not be as fun as they expected.

Modern Family will return to ABC for its ninth season on Wednesday, September 27 at 9 p.m. ET.