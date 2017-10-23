James Van Der Beek to Guest Star on ‘Modern Family’

Modern Family has always had a solid roster of talented guest stars, but an episode later this season is bringing a fan-favorite TV star into the lives of ABC‘s all-star comedy lineup.

James Van Der Beek, star of Dawson’s Creek, will appear on a December episode of Modern Family titled “No Small Feet.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Van Der Beek as recently posted a couple of photos from the Modern Family set, leading fans to believe he would appear on the show. Sporting a rough mustache and posing next to current stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Dana Powell, the actor wrote, “Modern Family, Backwoods man.”

Modern family, backwoods man 🤠#ModernFamily #Bo @ericstonestreet @jessetyler @danapowells A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on Oct 4, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

The post was far from a confirmation that Van Der Beek was in fact guest starring in an episode, but Entertainment Weekly helped put together the pieces.

The site recently confirmed that Van Der Beek would appear in “No Small Feet,” and helped explain his role. The actor will be playing a character named Bo Johnson, Cameron’s high school crush and Pameron’s baby daddy.

As of now, this is the only episode Van Der Beek is confirmed to appear in.

Modern Family airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Up Next: Pauley Perrette Getting a New Look on NCIS