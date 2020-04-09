‘Modern Family’ Couple Welcomes New Child, Moves Away in Series Finale

As Modern Family concluded its 11-season run Wednesday night, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson)’s brood got just a little bigger. In an episode back in March, both Cam and Mitchell spent most of the runtime anxiety-stricken over whether or not they should adopt another child. While they drove each other crazy throughout, they ended up going with their gut and decided to welcome a newborn into their home.

However, that home ends up being much farther away from the rest of the clan, as Cam and Mitch end up relocating to Missouri. Or as Cam asks after countless flight delays, “What part of the Old Testament are we moving to?” After numerous setbacks, the family gathered together for one last group photo. And, more importantly, one last tearful family hug.

While Cam and Mitchell’s kid was a heartwarming addition to their family, some behind-the-scenes photos tipped some fans off back in February. As The Daily Mail reported at the time, the show’s final day of filming showed both Cam and Mitchell walking with their adopted daughter, Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) with a new baby in tow.

Ahead of the series finale, star Ariel Winter posted a string of throwback photos to her Instagram, looking back at 11 long years. She wrote in the caption that it’s “been an amazing journey with my #ModernFamily.”

“It’s hard to type this because it still doesn’t feel real…our two-hour series finale event is tomorrow night at 8/7c on [ABC]. We are all so grateful for the love we’ve received over the course of this 11-year journey. To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift.”

While a significant number of shows have temporarily shut down in order to help slow the spread of coronavirus, Modern Family wrapped filming in February, weeks before the social distancing guidelines were put in place and disrupted the entertainment industry on a whole. Series star Sarah Hyland spoke to the Brad Behavior podcast in March about her personal worry over coronavirus, given that she’s immunocompromised.

“Say someone gets a 24-hour bug, I get it for a week or more,” Hyland explained. “For me, it’s really dangerous. My panic level is pretty high, but I also have a lot of health issues that are very susceptible to stress, so I’m trying to remain calm.”