‘Modern Family’ Fans Can’t Believe Series Finale Airs Tonight

It’s the end of an era, as Modern Family is set to come to an end on Wednesday. After 11 seasons, and plenty of hilarious family antics, Modern Family will air its final episode. Fans have been following the lives of the Dunphy, Pritchett, and Tucker families ever since the ABC comedy premiered in 2009. Since many fans have been dedicated viewers of Modern Family since it originally premiered over a decade ago, they are, understandably, emotional over the series ending.

In advance of the series finale, multiple stars of Modern Family spoke to PEOPLE about what fans can expect when the show comes to an end. According to Julie Bowen, who plays Claire Dunphy, there won’t be any flash-forwards to see where the family ends up. Instead, series creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, as well as the writing staff, came up with an ending that stands on its own. Ariel Winter, who plays Alex Dunphy, added that the series finale will definitely provide for some closure, but it will also allow viewers to speculate about where the characters will head next.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Some shows go off the air and you’re not really sure what the characters are going to do, and you have to fully imagine it in your own mind and they don’t really give you any insight. But our writers have been really amazing in the sense that, while you’re not going to be able to continue the stories with these characters, you do get a really good sense of what they’re doing,” Winter said. “Everyone wants to be able to fill in the blanks a little bit in their own imagination, and they definitely get to do that after our finale, but our writers have done a really, really good job at letting people into what the characters are going to be doing next and what path their lives are on.” While Modern Family is indeed coming to an end, with a finale that will, hopefully, provide closure for the characters that many have come to love, fans are still in disbelief that the series is taking its final bow.

Already Missing The Fam

While Modern Family hasn’t ended just yet, fans are already expressing how much they’re going to miss the ABC comedy.

The Tears Are Flowing

One fan utilized a gif of the show, which features Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell), Alex Dunphy (Winter), and Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland), crying in order to showcase just how sad they are about the series coming to an end.

Hard To Say Goodbye

Just can’t say goodbye. So many days and nights by by side. You guysare my American relatives. Best show ever. — Vvvanessa (@Vvvanessa1004) April 8, 2020

Fans have flocked to Bowen’s recent tweet about Modern Family‘s series finale in order to share their thoughts about the longtime comedy. As one fan even put it, it’s so hard for them to say goodbye to the show because of how much they love it.

Sending Love From The United Kingdom

I’m in the UK and in absolute denial that it is coming to an end 😢… We are behind the US so for now I will keep watching each week as if it will go on forever 💖🙈🙉🙊. Thank you #ModernFamily you have been awesome 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Smilie Sarah 😁 (@smiliesarah) April 8, 2020

American viewers aren’t the only ones who are torn up over Modern Family‘s series finale, which just shows the enormous impact of the show. A fan from the United Kingdom noted that they were in “absolute denial” over the series’ ending.

Not Ready

Not ready to say goodbye😔 pic.twitter.com/jjB49Cx5mg — Alegra Herring (@RnBjunkie3) April 8, 2020

Many fans are simply not prepared to say goodbye to the series that they have come to love over the years.

Any Reunion Plans?

Please do A reunion show/movie/reboot anything in a few years! I don’t want to say goodbye 😭 — Tiffany Labson (@Raidergirl408) April 8, 2020

Even though the series hasn’t taken its final bow yet, fans are already clamoring for a reunion show, or anything similar, in the future. They just don’t want to have to close the door on the Dunphy and Pritchett families anytime soon.

In Disbelief

Can’t believe it ends tonight 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😭 — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Steph | LFE N2💕 (@only1ofME13) April 8, 2020

As many fans can agree, one Modern Family viewer just “can’t believe” that the show is coming to an end. They even included a slew of crying emojis to showcase just how emotional they are over the series finale of ABC comedy.