'Modern Family' Stars Share Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Their Last Day on Set

The Modern Family series finale is coming up fast, and the cast is already feeling emotional. With filming winding down in recent weeks, the actors wh have played the Dunphys and Pritchetts for the last decade have shared some heartfelt tributes to their time together on social media.

Modern Family is in the waning days of its final season, and the end is going to hit hard. According to Ariel Winter, they filmed the final scene of the show on Friday, Feb. 21, and it was a tough shoot to get through.

Fans will not see that finale for themselves until Wednesday, April 8, when the Modern Family Season 11 — and the show as a whole — comes to an end. Before then, there is one more regular episode to see, and then a long wait for the finale.

Still, fans have gotten a good impression of the emotional state of the actors through their social media posts in recent weeks. From the child stars who grew up on the set to the adults who were established when it began, all of them have a special place in their heart for Modern Family.

The show has already begun wrapping up some long-standing arcs as well. This season, the characters were faced with the very real possibility that one or all of their interconnected family unit would move away from California and separate from the herd. One by one, those cliffhangers are being resolved.

At the same time, the characters themselves have gotten some satisfying conclusions as well. Last week we saw the family patriarch Jay Pritchett getting emotionally vulnerable — admittedly, with the help of some pharmaceutical aids — and he even admitted that he has a fondness for Phil.

The farewells off-screen have been no less emotional. Here is a look at how the Modern Family cast is commemorating their time on the show.