‘Modern Family’ Enlists ‘Friends’ Alum Courteney Cox, David Beckham for Upcoming Hot Tub Scene

Modern Family‘s final season just got an extra dose of star power. The ABC comedy series is adding to its big list of A-list guest stars in an upcoming episode of its 11th and final season, concluding a soccer star and a Friends alum. Courteney Cox unveiled a first look at her and Beckham on set, featuring the pair getting cozy in a hot tub. The clip then moved to a photo showing herself and the model posing with Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

“Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily,” Cox wrote in the caption of the steamy clip.

Stonestreet confirmed the guest appearance in the comments section, writing: “I liked it,” along with a kissy face emoji.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the celebrities’ upcoming appearance on the show, reporting their guest appearance is set to air in early 2020.

The outlet wrote Cox and Beckham will play themselves during the episode, which will find them competing together in a celebrity bowling tournament. Things take a turn for the award when they end up in the middle of the Dunphy/Pritchett family drama involving “80s aerobics classes, a terrifying pool slide and three side-by-side hot tubs.”

News of Modern Family coming to an end first broke in February, after ABC announced the comedy’s renewal for an 11th and final season.

“Chris [Lloyd] and Steve [Levinson] have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said at the time. “In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss.”

Series star Nolan Gould previously spoke with PopCulture.com about the final season, sharing his hopes for Luke to grow up some more before the series finale.

“Kind of like the way Haley [Sarah Hyland] did,” he said. “[I’d like] to see if he ever makes it out, gets a real job besides working at his grandpa’s country club. I guess as the actor and a fan of the show I would like to see kind of like, a glimpse into his future. Or is he always going to be a little bit of a burnout or if he’s gonna get his act together.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.