'Modern Family' Cast Reunites, But One Major Star Was Missing

The Pritchett-Dunphy family has reunited, only there was one very notable absence. It's been over three years since Modern Family came to an end after 11 seasons, but even so, the cast all remain very close. Just take Sarah Hyland's wedding, for instance. The cast, which is a family on screen and off, have come together yet again, but Ty Burrell couldn't be there. Hilariously, it almost looks like the cast were having a funeral for him.

Burrell's on-screen daughter, Ariel Winter, posted photos from the reunion on Instagram. And it seems like everyone was there except for Burrell. Rico Rodriguez, Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, along with co-creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, were in attendance.

Coincidentally, everyone was wearing black as Winter held up a photo of Burrell. However, she assured her followers that it wasn't how it looks and that "Ty is alive and well I PROMISE," with a laughing emoji and a red heart afterward. She shared that he will "definitely be there for the next one" and ended the statement with a winky face. The actress shared a series of photos from the reunion, including one video with the cast telling Burrell's picture they miss him.

It's completely like the Modern Family cast to act like their co-star died when, in fact, he was just absent from the reunion. How they coordinated that would be pretty fun to find out. Meanwhile, seeing how close all of them still are shows that their characters weren't the only ones who were close and still remain close. Hopefully, it's not long until the next Modern Family reunion, and this time, everyone shows up. Why Ty Burrell wasn't able to go to the most recent one is unknown, but it's likely his schedule didn't quite work with everyone else.

Despite it being three years since the series finale, Modern Family remains a beloved favorite among fans. The sitcom is streaming on both Hulu and Peacock, and reruns were recently added to TBS. While it may be too soon to think about another Modern Family series or a televised reunion a la Friends or Fresh Prince, the bond between the cast is everlasting, and the fans are surely going to be watching and rewatching to keep the series alive.