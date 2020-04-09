‘Modern Family’ Cast Tears up as They Say Goodbye in Series Finale

Modern Family wrapped up its 11-season run on television this week, with the beloved cast tearing up as they said goodbye in the series finale. On Wednesday, the hit sitcom aired its hour-long final episode, which was also its landmark 250th. The cast reflected on their time with the show in Modern Family: A Modern Farewell, speaking about how much it has meant to each of them.

“I can’t even imagine how it’s going to be a part of this world where Modern Family has happened but I don’t get to see those people every day,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson said, growing noticeably emotional as he spoke about the final episodes of the show. “I was at a table read just a few weeks ago, where I came across the line, ‘Let’s just enjoy each other–‘ See, I’m crying just saying it… ‘Let’s all just enjoy each other while we still can,’ and I just burst into tears at the table read because I had been burying a lot of that emotion and I just wasn’t ready to deal with it. And it all just came rushing at me.”

He went on to add, “We’ve really have been through so much together as a unit and we have been each other’s support system and that’s just what family does.” Elsewhere in the special, cameras caught Ty Burrell saying to Ferguson, “We’ve come full circle.” It was clear that emotions were running high as the cast faced the reality that this chapter of their lives was coming to a close.

“I’ve never expected that I was going to be a part of something this good and special. I complain all the time, ‘I don’t understand, why can’t they write like Law & Order? Why can’t we go forever like Law & Order? I don’t understand it. Why? Why do we have to end?’” Sofia Vergara said.

Later, Eric Stonestreet shared his feelings, saying through tears, “I’ve never had anything like this go away, so I don’t know what it’s going to feel like. I want to just live this moment. We all are going to go on and do our own things so it’s reasonable to say I may not see some of these people for a long time. Some of the crew I may never see again.” He concluded by adding, “You develop 120, 130 different interpersonal relationships with people over the course of 11 years. And then to say, ‘Thank you and… goodbye.’”