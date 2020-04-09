Will ‘Modern Family’ Get a Spinoff Series?

The Modern Family series finale may have only just aired, but fans are already keeping their fingers crossed for more adventures of the Dunphy and Pritchett family. Coming to an end Wednesday night after 11 seasons and 250 episodes, co-creators Steve Levitan and Chris Lloyd confirmed that “there has been a little bit of talk” surrounding a potential Modern Family spinoff series.

“There has been a little bit of talk among a couple of our writers that maybe there is an idea in there for something, but nothing solid has happened on that,” Levitan told The Hollywood Reporter. “I love these characters and these actors are amazing and I would work with any one of them again.”

Talk of a potential spinoff series has lingered for years, first prompted back in 2018 following the premier of the ABC sitcom’s 200th episode. Around that same time, Levitan had said that a spinoff was not something they have had “substantive conversations about.” In the months since, however, a number of the series’ stars have expressed their desire to step back into their character’s shoes. Although both Levitan and Lloyd admit that they aren’t 100 percent onboard for a spinoff, they said they would be up for it if it felt right.

“Personally, it feels like it’s time to move on and to start focusing on something very different,” Levitan said. “Maybe, after a little while, I will be reinfused with a great idea or somebody will come forward with a great idea and I will either get involved or give it my blessing or whatever, but for right now, I’m just focusing on new things.”

“It’s tempting to think about what a spinoff might be. We have had conversations about it and we’ll see if that comes to pass. It would need to be right; whatever a new show might be would be fighting a very heavy and probably unfair burden, which is a comparison to Modern Family,” Lloyd added. “We don’t want to do a series just because we want to keep the thing going or because we miss it. It would need to be a solid idea in its own right and that may happen, it may not. But it will get discussed. But it’s a tall order.”

Confessing that he is loathing “to discuss it too much because the conversations are early,” Lloyd said that he already has a few ideas for a potential spinoff. According to the co-creator, “it can’t just be more Modern Family; it’s got to be some of our show but with new characters mixed in, perhaps.”

“It wouldn’t be one character, but it might be a couple and we’ll see where that goes,” he added. “But it’s a conversation now that could come to nothing, but it could also come to something great. I hope it does come to something great, but I’m really not sure.”