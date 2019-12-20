Miss America 2020 Has Fans up in Arms Over Major Changes to the Competition

Some of the changes on the Miss America competition has fans confused during the 2020 NBC telecast. The competition put fans up in arms after the start of the show revealed the Top 15 contestants out of 50. When it came to the first round of competition, a job interview, the group was once again cut to the Top 7 before the round began.

The rapid-fire elimination, along with organizing the 51 contestants during introductions by their areas of professional interests had fans on Twitter saying the show’s new format was messy.

“What has happened to [Miss America]? This is a dumpster fire. It has gone so far downhill, so fast. Sad!”

“I came here to say the same thing! What am I watching??” another user said, responding to the first viewer’s reaction.

So instead of swimsuit, they decided to humiliate the semi-finalists by telling them why they aren’t finalists??? #MissAmerica — Fashion Meets Fifty 💁🏻‍♀️ (@charharreveld) December 20, 2019

“[A] few things and were only 5 minutes in ….. didn’t they tell cara mund she couldn’t talk about her degree because it was too intimidating??? also what is this order??? i’m anxious already #MissAmerica” another user wrote at the start of the show.

“The competition format changed this year — next, a Top 7 will get an on-stage question (either from the judges or picked from a fishbowl.. we’re actually not sure because the candidates we only told of this THIS WEEK!) [Miss America 2020],” another user updated viewers on Twitter.

Another user had an issue with having only three judges on the show, writing: “This is [Miss America] not American Idol. You need more than three judges. I can already tell this is going to be a shit show.”

Not all comments were disparaging, as one user was pleasantly surprised at the contestants’ impressive education.

“Whoa. I had no idea those women have degrees in the STEM, Business, Arts/Media, and Education. [Miss America].

Following the job interview portion, the show once again cut the contestants to Top 5, who then competed in the talent portion ranging from baton twirling to opera singing. By the end of the telecast a winner would be crowned to succeed 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin.

Held at the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center in Uncasville, Connecticut, Miss America 2020 featured singer Kelly Rowland, Dancing With the Stars alum Karamo Brown and Superstore actress Lauren Ash. This is the second year the competition removed the swimsuit and evening gown walks, as the Miss America organization began stressing contestants would not be judged for physical appearance.