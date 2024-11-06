Miranda Cosgrove Turns Kai Cenat Stream Into an ‘iCarly’ Episode

Kai Cenat just lived every 2000s kid’s dream. The YouTuber joined forces with iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove to basically do his own version of the iCarly webcast via a stream, only this time called KaiCarly. The two taste-tested McDonald’s, including the fast food chain’s new Chicken Big Mac, which eventually turned into life-sized burgers, Random Dancing, and even some very strange moments such as karate with a piñata so it’s basically like a normal episode of the Nickelodeon series’ webcast.

The stream also included the iCarly opening credits, which got a complete makeover to fit with “KaiCarly,” and it really made the entire thing. Many fans took to the comments of the video to share how much they loved it, with JessAnonymous saying that it was “so wholesome & nostalgic. Miranda is just adorable. I’m glad Hollywood didn’t change her authenticity & Kai made her comfortable. We need Miranda back in the main room one of these days.”

Cosgrove starred as Carly Shay on Nickelodeon’s iCarly from 2007 to 2012. The series, which is considered one of the network’s more successful shows, centered on three teens who create a web show. Nickelodeon and Paramount+ gave the show a revival in 2021 that starred Cosgrove as well as fellow original stars Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor. The series only lasted three seasons until Paramount+ canceled it in October 2023 on a major cliffhanger that nearly revealed Carly and Spencer’s mother.

Whether or not this could be a regular thing on Kai Cenat’s channel is unknown, or, at the very least, something to happen every once in a while. Cenat is known for having some great guests on his channel, even recently pulling in John Cena Lil Uzi Vert, among others. Just going off the comments, it’s clear that fans love that Miranda Cosgrove joined in on the fun, and people probably wouldn’t mind if she stepped back into Carly’s shoes a little bit longer.

Regardless of whether she steps back into the role of Carly Shay again, either for a YouTube video/stream or another revival, it’s been nice to see Cosgrove doing as well as ever. iCarly certainly had a big impact on many kids who are now adults, and that impact has not left them. And thanks to Cenat, fans were able to relive that iCarly feeling a little bit longer.