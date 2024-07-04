'iCarly' Movie Likely Happening, Miranda Cosgrove Says

Fans of the popular Nickelodeon series iCarly may soon have reason to celebrate, as lead actress Miranda Cosgrove has hinted at the possibility of a feature-length film to provide closure to the recently canceled revival. The Paramount+ reboot, which ran for three seasons, concluded with a cliffhanger that left fans eager for a resolution.

In a recent interview with Variety, Cosgrove expressed optimism about the prospect of an iCarly movie. "I'm pretty sure it's gonna happen," she stated, adding, "I'm excited, and I'd love to get to wrap up the story." These remarks echo her earlier comments on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she suggested there was "a good chance" fans will get the wrap-up movie they've been clamoring for.

The original "iCarly" series, which aired from 2007 to 2012, followed the adventures of Carly Shay and her friends as they navigated internet fame through their web show. The revival continued the story with a more mature tone, reuniting much of the original cast.

The third and final season of the revival concluded with several unresolved plot points. Notably, Carly and Freddie decided to marry spontaneously, only to have their impromptu ceremony interrupted by the unexpected appearance of Carly and Spencer's estranged mother. This dramatic twist left viewers anxious for more.

The revival series featured Cosgrove reprising her role as Carly Shay, Jerry Trainor as her brother Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, and newcomers Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett as Harper and Millicent, respectively. While details about the potential movie's plot remain under wraps, it's likely to address the cliffhanger from the series finale. Fans are particularly curious about how the long-absent mother's return will impact Carly and Spencer's lives, as well as the fate of Carly and Freddie's relationship.

The final episode of the revival series set up several intriguing plot points. As Cosgrove explained to Variety, Carly had been grappling with her fears about starting a family, worried she might "follow in the footsteps of her own selfish mother, who abandoned her and her brother Spencer when they were children." As discussions about the movie continue, fans are left to speculate about potential storylines and casting choices, particularly regarding the actress who might portray Carly and Spencer's mother.