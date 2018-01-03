Mira Sorvino Joins ‘Modern Family’ for an Episode

Its recently been announced that Mira Sorvino will make her series debut on Modern Family in an episode airing later this month on ABC.

The 50-year-old actress will reportedly be playing woman named Nicole Rosemary Page who is the “New Age-y founder” of Nerp, a lifestyle brand that has been compared to a parody of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, according to EW.

Page will cross paths with Haley (played by Sarah Hyland), who is hoping to work at Nerp as a style editor.

While she’s mostly known for films like Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion and Summer of Sam, Sorvino has done quite a lot of TV work as well.

She’s appeared on shows such as Will & Grace, Psych and Falling Skies. Currently she can be seen on the Netflix original series Lady Dynamite, and next she’ll reportedly appear in the new series Condor in a leading role.

Recently, Sorvino found herself in the headlines for a less-than-desirable reason, when it was revealed that disgraced movie studio executive Harvey Weinstein had blacklisted her.

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson told reporters that Weinstein and his company Miramax told him that he shouldn’t work with Sorvino or Ashley Judd because “they were a nightmare to work with.”

After seeing the report, Sorvino tweeted out, “I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick.”

In a lengthier interview, Jackson said, “I recall Miramax telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs. This was probably in 1998. At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us – but in hindsight, I realise that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing.”

“I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women – and as a direct result their names were removed from our casting list,” he added.