'Minx' Stars Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond on How Season 2 Will Be 'Bigger' (Exclusive)

Minx has made the move from Max (formerly HBO Max) to Starz, and the second season of the comedy series will premiere on July 21. The first season ended with Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) getting control of Minx Magazine all to herself as Doug (Jake Johnson), the head of Bottom Dollar Publications, did not want to do the magazine if she wasn't there. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Johnson and Lovibond who revealed what fans can expect from the new season.

"I think it's bigger, I think there's more story, I think the characters grow and change, I think you're going to see a different version of Joyce," Johnson exclusively told PopCulture. "I think Doug gets punished a little bit this year. He gets a new opportunity, but he also has to take his medicine a little bit. I think you get to see characters grow and change. Tina has a great season, Bambi has a great arc with Shelly, so I think all the characters, they've really explored the ensemble this year, and they've boosted up the stories."

(Photo: Courtesy of Starz)

The magazine has become a big hit for Joyce, and as Johnson mentioned, this will give fans a deeper look into Lovibond's character. "I think you see her kind of being quite seduced by the notoriety that she's achieved," Lovibond said. "And it's the popularity and all of the money that's been thrown at her. It's something that she's never, ever had, and I think she's sort of swept along by it all. And you see her using the money and the opportunity to kind of boost the magazine more, but she loses her sight a little bit, of why she really started doing it. So I think her arc is how she handles success, and how she kind of has to recalibrate why she started the magazine in the first place.

Doug is in an interesting situation in Season 2. He was the boss during the first season, and while he still owns Bottom Dollar, his situation is not the same due to some tough circumstances. "He hates it because his ideas are still good," Johnson explained. " And I think his ideas are still money makers. And if he were still the boss, I think that he would be able to push things through. And I think he's in a situation where he's being handcuffed a little bit on a place that he created. Now, he didn't create Minx, but he did create Bottom Dollar.

"And I think the Doug character made one huge mistake in two seasons, and that was giving away Minx at the end of Season 1. Because I just think, Doug, I think that's a move that he had an out-of-body experience. And so I think in Season 2, he's paying for that move a lot."

New episodes of Minx will air every Friday on Starz and the Starz app with the season finale premiering on Sept. 8.