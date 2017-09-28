Milo Ventimiglia Opens up About Jack’s ‘This Is Us’ Death Reveal

After months of speculation, fans got a little more insight into how Jack Pearson dies in the season two premiere of This Is Us and star Milo Ventimiglia is opening up about the TV death that has captured audiences.

In an interview with E! News!, Ventimiglia says he thanks God for getting it all out there for audiences to see as the showrunners start to expose the underlying cause of Jack’s untimely death.

“When, how, why, there’s so many versions of it and sides of it and it’s hard not to take any of it personally or internalize it and be like, ‘Wow, man, people just want to see me dead,’” Ventimiglia said.

While audiences got a glimpse of what caused the end of Jack’s life in the final moments of Monday night’s premiere, it is certainly not the last of the Pearson patriarch. The final two minutes of the episode showed there was a major complication in the relationship of Rebecca and Jack, signaling to audiences there will be more drama springing to light.

After all, William (Ron Cephas Jones) was on the season premiere even though his character died near the end of last season

“I think once he dies, there’s still much to learn about his past, his younger years,” Ventimiglia said. “But at the same time, how he impacted the Big Three.”

Following the premiere of the second season, NBC released a video of Ventimiglia and series creator Dan Fogelman breaking down the big reveal.

Everyone has their moments. Hear what the cast has to say about the emotional season premiere of #ThisIsUs, presented by @Chevrolet. pic.twitter.com/lDkOhUngHA — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) September 27, 2017

“We’ve been teasing it as this big piece of a puzzle about Jack’s death that’s going to be unraveled, and I think with any puzzle, there’s a bunch of clues at the end of the episode,” Fogelman said.

Those “clues” point to events leading up to Jack’s death, including Kate petting a dog on her lap as news breaks of her father’s passing, while Randall is consoled by a redheaded girl on the couch, and Kevin is seen with a broken leg.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo credit: NBC / Ron Batzdorff