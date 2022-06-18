Miley Cyrus Returning for NBC New Year's Eve Special Despite Wardrobe Malfunction

NBC has hired Miley Cyrus to host its New Year's Eve TV special once again this year, in spite of the wardrobe malfunction that went viral as she rang in 2022. Cyrus was praised for her performance on Miley's New Year's Eve Party back in December, and it's no surprise that the network brought her back. So far the network has not announced plans to bring back her co-host Pete Davidson.

In addition to Cyrus, NBC announced that Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels will return to the New Year's Eve broadcast as an executive producer once again this year. Other than that, no performers or guests have been announced. It's not clear if Cyrus will have a guest host again this year or if she will take this one solo. Last time musical guests included Noah Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and more.

Cyrus' 2022 New Year's Eve show was the highest-rated coverage of the holiday NBC has ever managed, according to a report by Deadline. It had a total of 4.4 million viewers and a Nielsen rating of 1.89 among adults aged 18 to 49. Advertisers were particularly pleased to see younger viewers tuning into the televised show with the help of investments in streaming access.

Cyrus' New Year's Eve special was set apart from its competition, including the two broadcasts from Times Square in New York City on CNN and ABC. Miley's New Year's Eve Party was broadcast from Miami, Florida, and it began relatively early at 10:30 p.m. ET. It was the second-most-watched special of the night behind the classic New Year's Rockin' Eve. It was one of two brand new specials that year alongside CBS' experimental New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

Cyrus suffered a pretty major wardrobe malfunction during the special which largely dominated the news cycle after it was done. She took it in stride and consequently delivered one of the most poignant moments of the night, telling the audience that a live event like this was "all about flexibility." She continued: "Let's bring that into the new year with us!" Many fans and critics credited Cyrus for her grace in this moment.

Hopefully this year's special can be just as memorable without any embarrassment. Cyrus will host NBC's New Year's Eve special at the end of the year. Stay tuned for updates on her co-host and other factors as they become available.