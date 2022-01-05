Kim Kardashian Unfollows Miley Cyrus After Her New Year’s Eve Special With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has seemingly unfollowed Miley Cyrus on Instagram after the singer co-hosted a New Year’s Eve special with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s rumored beau, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. It was a fan account for Cyrus, @MileyEdition, that noted Kardashian no longer was following the “Midnight Sky” artist’s Instagram account after previously reporting the reality star did follow Cyrus on Dec. 10.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer and King of Staten Island star co-hosted a New Year’s Eve special in Miami Friday, even performing together on stage a version of Will Smith’s “Miami.” While nothing untoward occurred on stage, Cyrus did seemingly tease Davidson about his high-profile relationship with Kardashian prior to the performance during a promotional appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Dec. 14.

During the late-night show appearance, Cyrus dedicated Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me,” to Davidson, jokingly comparing the song about a woman watching the man she loves marry another to her own feelings seeing him out and about with Kardashian. “Pete Davidson, this song is for you,” she began. “When I saw those photos, this is what I played.”

“You know, Pete…How could you do this to me on the week of promoting our special?” Cyrus added during the performance. “It should have been me in that Lamborghini leaving that nice-ass restaurant,” she continued, referencing paparazzi photos of Davidson and Kardashian on a date the month before. “I’m going to watch a movie in freakin’ Staten Island.”

While it’s unclear what prompted Kardashian to unfollow Cyrus on Instagram, the Skims founder and Davidson are “getting very serious,” a source told E! News of the couple Wednesday. “He has been hanging out at her house more. She’s smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her.” While Davidson does live in Staten Island, across the country from Kardashian’s Calabasas home, the insider said the two are making the distance work, and “he’s planning to be in L.A. more often now.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus has been reliving some of her favorite moments from New Year’s Eve on Instagram even joking about her wardrobe malfunction that nearly saw the singer lose her top on live TV. “Get a good look at the top that didn’t stay on very long…..” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the troublesome outfit Monday.