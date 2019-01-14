Midseason TV Premiere Dates to Look out for in 2019

Now that the holiday season has past, all of our favorite TV shows are returning from their midseason breaks.

Most all of the most popular shows have already announced return dates, and some have even already begin to come back.

Below, you will find a selection of some great TV series that have or will be coming back in 2019.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Network: ABC

Returns: Jan. 17, 2019.

Grey’s Anatomy is currently in the midst of its 15th season, and on its way to possibly becoming the longest-running prime time medical drama of all-time.

Fans can see new episodes when the series returns from its break in January.

‘This Is Us’

Network: NBC

Returns: Jan. 15, 2019

This Is Us has already had some big reveals this season, not the least of which was the gender of Toby and Kates’s unborn baby, but fans can expect more mysteries to unravel when the hit drama returns in the new year.

‘The Good Doctor’

Network: ABC

Returns: Jan. 14, 2019

The Good Doctor is only about halfway through its second season, but star Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast have already established a captivating drama that keeps fans coming back week after week.

Luckily, those fans won’t have to wait too long for the show to return from its winter break.

‘Saturday Night Live’

Network: NBC

Returns: Jan. 19, 2019,

Saturday Night Live wrapped up 2018 with a hilarious episode hosted by Matt Damon and featuring Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson as the musical guests.

NBC has announced that the show will return in January, with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan hosting the first episode back, and musical guest Greta Van Fleet.

‘The Good Place’

Network: NBC

Returns: Jan. 10, 2019

The Good Place aired its winter finale on Dec. 6, and fans are already ready for this forking awesome show to come back.

Thankfully, there is less than one month until that joyous day arrives!

‘The Conners’

Network: ABC

Returns: Jan. 8, 2019

The Conners’ first season is only scheduled to be 11 episodes long, and therefore it will not officially take a break and return with new episodes in the same way that other shows do.

When the show returns it will air three episodes, with the first season finale coming on Jan. 22, 2019.

‘Modern Family’

Network: ABC

Returns: Jan. 9, 2019

Modern Family’s last episode of 2018 was full of drama, with Sarah Hyland’s Haley announcing to her parents that she is pregnant.

Fans can see how the big news continues to go over when the show comes back the second week of January.

‘The Big Bang Theory’

Network: CBS

Returns: Jan. 3, 2019

The Big Bang Theory is currently in its final season, with 10 episodes already having aired.

The second half of the last season will debut in just a couple of weeks.