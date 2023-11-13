Michael Strahan Returns to 'NFL Sunday' But Not 'Good Morning America'

Michael Strahan is back on television. After being away for two weeks, the former New York Giants defensive lineman returned to the desk for Fox NFL Sunday. However, Strahan has not returned to co-hosting Good Morning America as he was not on the show Monday morning.

For Fox NFL Sunday, Strahan joined co-host Curt Menefee to honor veterans, according to Entertainment Tonight. Menefee previously told viewers that Strahan missed the Nov. 5 broadcast because he was "dealing with a personal family matter." The week prior, Menefee said that Strahan had the day off.

The last time Strahan appeared on Good Morning America was on Oct. 26. Last Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight was told the 51-year-old was expected to return to GMA this week. "Michael is a huge presence at GMA, and his absence is definitely felt," a source told ET last week. "He's universally adored. Everyone wishes him the best as he deals with personal family matters. The hope is for him to get back to work soon."

Strahan has been with GMA since 2016. His success on the show led to him hosting its spinoff show that is now called GMA 3, and he is also the host of the ABC game show The $100,000 Pyramid. Strahan has been on Fox NFL Sunday since 2008. He joined the show after playing with the Giants from 1993 to 2007.

In a 2017 interview with Harvard Business Review, Strahan talked about making the jump to mainstream media after playing in the NFL. "When I played football, I gave it everything I had. But I realized there was life after it, and for me, that was doing interviews. Fox had a show called The Best Damn Sports Show Period, Fox NFL. But Live! with Kelly and Michael was something I never thought I'd get," Strahan said."

"They called me to fill in for Regis when he was on vacation, which turned into 20 times guest hosting, and then they offered me the job. With Good Morning America, I still think, "What am I doing here?" But it's been about having fun, putting in maximum effort, and not limiting myself. I thought playing in the NFL was the greatest thing I would ever do professionally. But when I hear that kids today have no idea I played football, it makes me realize that this career has transcended the one I had before."