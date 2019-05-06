Melissa Ordway Takes Over ‘Young and the Restless’ Instagram During Daytime Emmys 2019: See All the Photos

Melissa Ordway of The Young and the Restless took over the soap opera’s Instagram during the Daytime Emmys on Sunday. Throughout the takeover, she gave fans a glimpse into her day leading up to the show, the process of getting ready, and the red carpet.

She kicked off the day of the awards show with a photo of herself and her two daughters. Ordway said in her Instagram caption that she was “Playing dress up” with her kids before heading to hair and makeup. She added that she was looking forward to the big night.

Not long after, Ordway hit the makeup chair to get her hair done and do a little pre-show glam. She wasn’t yet dressed for the awards, however. Ordway cut a casual figure in the photo, sporting a peach colored t-shirt and grey leggings with sandals.

When she finally made it to the awards show, Ordway posted photos of other The Young and The Restless co-stars. She appeared on the carpet wearing an emerald green gown with one shoulder detailing and a high slit. The 36-year-old posed alongside James, who plays Devon Hamilton on the long-running series, in one of her Instagram photos.

Husband Justin Michael Gaston joined her at the event. The pair posed for a photo opportunity together at the Daytime Emmys, before making their way to their respective seats.

The Young and the Restless, along with its stars, was nominated for four different awards at this year’s awards show, Entertainment Weekly reported. The show itself was nominated for Best Drama Series against other popular soap operas like The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, and General Hospital.

Star Peter Bergman was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while Beth Maitland and Mishael Morgan were both nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. James was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Ordway was not nominated for any awards during the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards. At the writing of this article, the winners in the above categories hasn’t been announced.

The first episode of The Young and the Restless aired on March 26, 1973. The soap opera continues to air new episodes Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Daytime Emmy Awards aired Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on various streaming platforms. YouTube hosted a stream on the official Daytime Emmys channel.