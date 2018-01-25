NBC Reportedly Stunned by Megyn Kelly Attack on ‘Hanoi Jane’ Fonda

Megyn Kelly’s on-air roast of ‘Hanoi Jane’ Fonda was approved by higher-ups at NBC, but they were reportedly stunned by how far she took the personal attack.

Page Six reports that prominent members of the network were surprised by Kelly’s rant, which included a scathing review of Fonda’s anti-Vietnam stance to argue that her “moral indignation is a bit much.” The former Fox News host’s new colleagues were also shocked by the unfiltered attack.

“The problem is that nobody at NBC is controlling Megyn. They paid her more than $20 million to host the 9 a.m. show, and she’s been given too much power. But the fact remains: You can’t say those things, or be so aggressive, on morning TV,” an insider at the network said.”

Aside from the clear political bias, NBC executives also fear that Kelly’s public take-down will deter celebrity guests from appearing on her show.

“Megyn was already having trouble booking celebrities — so how is she ever going to book other stars if they disagree and she goes on air later and trashes them?” the insider asked.

On Monday’s episode of Megyn Kelly Today, the host said that she stayed quiet while Fonda publicly slammed her for asking about her plastic surgery during an interview in September.

“And now, a word on Jane Fonda …who appears to be fixated on an exchange I had with her *months ago* on this show” #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/jmUMlGFaJr — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) January 22, 2018

But after the Grace & Frankie star cracked a joke about Kelly on Today and called her a poor interviewer in another interview, Kelly said it was “time to address the ‘poor me’ routine.’

The host defended her position by showing a montage of clips during which Fonda had spoken about her plastic surgery on other shows, then launched an attack on her controversial opinions of American soldiers.

“Honestly, she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive,” Kelly said to her live audience.

Outside of NBC, other morning broadcasters reacted candidly to the verbal brawl — and they weren’t hopping in support to Kelly’s side.

“To drag the Vietnam War into a plastic surgery conversation is a real stretch Megyn, OK?” Joy Behar said on ABC’s The View Tuesday.

“Journalists are not supposed to be the story,” former Today cohost Ann Curry added while sitting on the ABC panel. “We’re supposed to be humble, we’re supposed to use whatever time we’re given to shine a light on other stories. To take time with this, it’s not journalism.”

Fonda has not responded to Kelly’s on-air attack, but she previously said she was caught off-guard by the bizarre line of questioning which sparked their months-long feud. The 80-year-old actress appeared with Kelly alongside costar Robert Redford to discuss their new film, Our Souls At Night. But during the interview, Fonda said she was confused with the conversation turned to her history with plastic surgery.

“It wasn’t like I was upset. I was stunned. It was so inappropriate,” Fonda told Variety earlier this month.

Apart from the Fonda drama, Will & Grace star Debra Messing said publicly that she regretted going on Kelly’s show after the host made controversial “gay” comments. Page Six reports that other publicists have privately said they are will not book talent on her show.