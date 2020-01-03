Meghan McCain Petition to Get the Boot From ‘The View’ Stirs Social Media

Social media has a few thoughts about a Change.org petition calling for Meghan McCain‘s firing from The View. After the petition gained momentum this week, surpassing its 5,000 signature goal in its effort to have the co-host replaced with either political commentator and guest panelist Ana Navarro or former co-host Jedediah Bila, people are giving it mixed reactions, with some ready to sign their name on the dotted line while others hold more reservations.

“Astounded by the number of people who think signing a petition to remove Meghan McCain from the View is productive,” tweeted one person. “Just turn off the corporate media and walk away!”

“I’m conservative and would sign that petition,” another viewer commented. “Actually I would sign a petition to remove everyone off that show.”

“Idk I guess I just have a soft spot in my heart for Meghan McCain because she hates Donald Trump,” added a third. “Either way, this petition is stupid af. The point of the View is to show different VIEW points.”

“[Meghan McCain] your co-hosts are so far left they’re drivin in oncoming traffic,” wrote another, tagging McCain in their tweet. “Screw that petition, don’t let it get you down. Conservatives deserve a voice on your show. Keep up the good work.”

“I laugh about this because whether people like it or not she is there to bring more diversity to the shows opinions,” added someone else.

“[Meghan McCain] Hi Ms. McCain!!! Just reaching out to say I don’t agree with this petition thing,” wrote another viewer. “This is America where our differences make us unique. I believe in free speech, not free speech as long as it agrees with a particular mode of thought. Keep your head up, baby girl!!!”

According to the petition, McCain, who joined the ABC talk show in 2017 during its 21st season following Bila’s exit, has only brought “sourness and immaturity” to the table. Although the petition was initially created several years ago when the co-host first joined the table, it has risen in popularity following a series of on-air scuffles that played out in recent weeks.

It was just last month that McCain faced criticism following an on-air spat with Whoopi Goldberg, which the co-host’s later brushed off when stating, “this is part of what we do” and assuring viewers that they “get along.”

At this time, neither McCain nor ABC have responded to the petition.